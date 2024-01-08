Follow-up storm could bring heavy winds, rains and flooding to CT

Following a weekend that brought more than a foot of snow to parts of Connecticut, officials are monitoring and preparing for another potentially hazardous storm set to arrive Tuesday.

“A multi-faceted system is anticipated to bring strong to damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding and river flooding,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Monday morning update.

“We do have a flood watch in effect for all of Connecticut for a timeframe that’s basically Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon,” said NWS meteorologist Alan Dunham. “Especially in poor drainage areas and urban areas where the storm drains are covered with snow and ice, expect a fairly good impact from that, especially the Wednesday morning commute.”

Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said Connecticut can expect “pretty intense” periods of rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

“It's still a bit too early to tell exactly which areas will see the heaviest rain, but the overall rain forecast is about an inch and a half to four inches,” Argianas said.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the 40s and 50s across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, contributing to snowmelt and the possibility of flooding.

Argianas said heavy winds gusting over 50 mph could cause power outages.

“It's a really good idea to make sure that you have all your devices charged up during the day tomorrow,” Argianas said. “And also with the heavy rain, check your sump pump, because basement flooding is likely.”

Eversource Connecticut said Monday that more than 1,000 crews would be available around the state to deal with potential downed power lines and outages, with some workers coming in from Pennsylvania and New York.

“With the melting snow from the weekend snowstorm and the heavy rains we’re expecting with this next storm, the ground will be heavily saturated, and that combined with the forecasted strong winds can bring down trees and limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages,” Eversource Connecticut Electric President Steve Sullivan said.

Sullivan told reporters the storm could be as impactful as last year’s Dec. 18 storm, which left hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents without power.

“Forecast very, very similar,” Sullivan said. “We had just under 200,000 customers out and it was a multi-day response. And we are anticipating that this is the type of event where we will have thousands of trouble spots and it will be a multi-day event for us to restore.”

Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Josh Morgan said the agency is closely monitoring the storm, particularly for flooding.

“Snow to rain – that’s New England,” Morgan said. “Melted snow, melted ice, and additional rain could lead to some roadway flooding … closing down on-ramps or off-ramps, resulting in maybe some lane closures or detours on state roads.”

Morgan encouraged travelers to check CTroads.org for up-to-date closure and detour notices, as well as to check for travel advisories from public transit agencies before leaving to catch a train or bus.

Argianas said the forecast looks dry Thursday and Friday – but another rain storm is likely over the weekend.