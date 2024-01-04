Mar. 10 | Underdog Film Screening in Middlebury

Underdog Film Screening

Sunday, March 10 | 2:00 p.m.

Town Hall Theater

68 S Pleasant St. Middlebury, VT 05753

Click here to reserve your free tickets.

In Underdog, a Vermont dairy farmer risks losing the only home he's ever known to chase his dreams of dog mushing in Alaska. Revealed in intimate vérité, Doug at first presents as a modern Quixote, but then finds to his delight that sometimes the world can be as he imagines. The resonance of the journey extends to all who have faced down loneliness, isolation and the struggle to make sense of forces beyond control.

See of a preview of the film here.

Following the screening of this full-length documentary, stick around for a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Click here to reserve your free tickets.

In collaboration with Nice Marmot Films, Mosaic Films and Farm First.

Event FAQ

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.

Event Time: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Town Hall Theater

68 S Pleasant St. Middlebury, VT 05753

Agenda:

1:30 p.m. - Doors Open

2:05 p.m. - Welcome message

2:10 p.m. - Film screening Begins

3:30 p.m. - Film screening ends, Q&A begins

4:00p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, but seating is limited so please reserve your free tickets in advance.

Cancellation policy

Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my parking options for the event?

Parking lots 1 and 2 - At the top of Merchants Row, bear right past the theater onto South Pleasant Street. Parking lot 1 is on your left at Langrock, Sperry & Wool, 111 South Pleasant Street. Parking lot 2 is on your left at Conley & Foote, 135 South Pleasant Street.

Parking lot 3 - At the top of Merchants Row, bear left at the Soldiers Monument and continue straight across onto Route 7 south. At the light at the top of the hill, turn right to continue on Route 7 south. Immediately turn right into the Painter House parking lot at 2 Court Street (Route 7 south).

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

This event will not be broadcast or recorded.

If you have additional questions please reach out to us:

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.