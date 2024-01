Feb. 28 | Underdog Screening in Brattleboro

Underdog Film Screening

Wednesday, February 28 | 6:30 p.m.

Latchis Theatre

50 Main St. Brattleboro, VT 05301

Click here to reserve your free tickets.

In Underdog, a Vermont dairy farmer risks losing the only home he's ever known to chase his dreams of dog mushing in Alaska. Revealed in intimate vérité, Doug at first presents as a modern Quixote, but then finds to his delight that sometimes the world can be as he imagines. The resonance of the journey extends to all who have faced down loneliness, isolation and the struggle to make sense of forces beyond control.

See of a preview of the film here.

Following the screening of this full-length documentary, stick around for a Q&A with the filmmakers.

In collaboration with Nice Marmot Films, Mosaic Films and Farm First.

Event FAQ

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.

Event Time: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Latchis Theatre

50 Main St. Brattleboro, VT 05301

Agenda:

6:00 p.m. - Doors Open

6:35 p.m. - Welcome message

6:40 p.m. - Film screening Begins

8:00 p.m. - Film screening ends, Q&A begins

8:30p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, but seating is limited so please reserve your free tickets in advance.

Cancellation policy

Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my parking options for the event?

On Flat Street there are two public parking facilities (pay and display) that are free from 6PM to 9AM and $ .25 per quarter hour or 1 hour for $1at all other times.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

This event will not be broadcast or recorded.

If you have additional questions please reach out to us:

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.