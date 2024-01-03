4 children killed in house fire in Somers

Four children were killed after a fire engulfed a home in Somers Tuesday night.

The children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were found inside the house where 11 people lived, fire and town officials said.

“Incredible loss,” First Selectman Tim Keeney told NBC Connecticut. “When the fireman arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. They had difficulty getting into the house.”

The fire, in a two-family home on Quality Avenue, also left several people injured, officials report.

At least one person jumped from a window to escape. Fire Chief John Roache said fire crews had a difficult time getting inside the home because a back entrance was blocked and flames prevented entry through the front door.

Roache said several other victims were taken to local hospitals. It was not clear Wednesday how many people were in the house at the time of the fire, how many were injured or the extent of those injuries.

"The news of the fire last night in Somers that took the lives of four young children is absolutely devastating," said Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement. "I am appreciative of the work of the first responders on the scene who provided aid during this emergency. My prayers are with their families and friends."

Schools in Somers are providing counseling to staff, students and families impacted by fire, according to superintendent Dr. Sam Galloway.

Fire investigators remained at the home Wednesday in an attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

Several other fire departments assisted Somers in battling the fire, Keeney said.

“This is the first incident like this I’ve ever been a witness to," Keeney told reporters. "It will take us a long time to get over it."

Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit as well as the Eastern District Major Crime Squad said they are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Connecticut Public's Maricarmen Cajahuaringa, Mark Mirko, Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.