Jan. 18 | New Year, New Spirits: A Dry Mixology Class & Mixer

New Year, New Spirits: A Dry Mixology Class & Mixer

Thursday, January 18th

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Doors open @ 5:30 p.m.

Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One | 365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Price: $21- reserve your ticket here.

Uncover the Art of Mindful Mixology with Lisa Danforth from Tonique Mobile Bar! Join us for a fun and flavorful hands-on class exploring non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January and beyond. Learn how to craft delicious alcohol-free cocktails using pantry staples and new non-alcoholic spirits.

Have fun networking and mingling with classmates while enjoying the mocktails, our sponsors Guinep and their delicious non-alcoholic beverage, Venetian Ginger Ale, and finger foods by City Market.

All mindful mixology materials will be provided. You’ll walk away with new knowledge, new friends, and new recipes!

Learn:



The basics of building a non-alcoholic drink that has taste, texture, and tang

Three recipes that show the possibility of what alcohol-free cocktails can be

Simple ways to incorporate mindful drinking into your socializing



Agenda:

5:30 p.m. - Doors Open, mingle time

6:00 p.m. - Event begins

6:15 p.m. - Dry Mixology Class Begins

7:45 p.m. - Dry Mixology Class Ends, Networking Mixer begins

8:30p.m. - Event ends

Tickets are limited, click here to reserve yours.