Jan. 18 | New Year, New Spirits: A Dry Mixology Class & Mixer

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published December 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST
Black background with image of rosemary and grapefruit mocktail and white lettering. Vermont Public and Tonique Mobile Bar logos. Text: New Year, New Spirits: A Dry Mixology Class & Mixer Thursday, January 18th 6:00 p.m. Tickets: $21 | Colchester
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

New Year, New Spirits: A Dry Mixology Class & Mixer

Thursday, January 18th

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Doors open @ 5:30 p.m.

Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One | 365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Price: $21- reserve your ticket here.

Uncover the Art of Mindful Mixology with Lisa Danforth from Tonique Mobile Bar! Join us for a fun and flavorful hands-on class exploring non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January and beyond. Learn how to craft delicious alcohol-free cocktails using pantry staples and new non-alcoholic spirits.

Have fun networking and mingling with classmates while enjoying the mocktails, our sponsors Guinep and their delicious non-alcoholic beverage, Venetian Ginger Ale, and finger foods by City Market.

All mindful mixology materials will be provided. You’ll walk away with new knowledge, new friends, and new recipes!

Learn:

  • The basics of building a non-alcoholic drink that has taste, texture, and tang
  • Three recipes that show the possibility of what alcohol-free cocktails can be
  • Simple ways to incorporate mindful drinking into your socializing

Agenda:
5:30 p.m. - Doors Open, mingle time

6:00 p.m. - Event begins

6:15 p.m. - Dry Mixology Class Begins

7:45 p.m. - Dry Mixology Class Ends, Networking Mixer begins

8:30p.m. - Event ends

Tickets are limited, click here to reserve yours.
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
