Jan. 06 | Homegoings: A Live Taping with Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST
Homegoings: A Live Taping with Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Saturday, January 6th

3:00 p.m.

Vermont Public

365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Free admission with ticket registration in advance

Come meet Homegoings podcast host Myra Flynn as she engages in a compelling conversation with the talented poet Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. about coming from destabilized homes and how that affected their lives and community. Saidu was the voice of “Resistance,” a podcast he co-created, on Gimlet – which Spotify acquired in 2019 – that told stories about people who “refuse to accept things as they are” overlooked by the medium.

Saidu is coming to our Vermont Public headquarters in Colchester, Vermont for a live podcast and video taping, and YOU’RE INVITED!

The interview-form conversation will be followed by a performance of poetry by Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. This profound experience will be recorded live for a Homegoings podcast episode to be released soon after. To close out the event, enjoy light finger foods from City Market with coffee or tea as you chat with the fellow homies, Myra, and Saidu!

To attend subscribe to the podcast, sign up for the newsletter, and reserve your Homie ticket!
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
