Jan. 06 | Homegoings: A Live Taping with Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Homegoings: A Live Taping with Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Saturday, January 6th

3:00 p.m.

Vermont Public

365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Free admission with ticket registration in advance

Click here for more information on Vermont Public events

Come meet Homegoings podcast host Myra Flynn as she engages in a compelling conversation with the talented poet Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. about coming from destabilized homes and how that affected their lives and community. Saidu was the voice of “Resistance,” a podcast he co-created, on Gimlet – which Spotify acquired in 2019 – that told stories about people who “refuse to accept things as they are” overlooked by the medium.

Saidu is coming to our Vermont Public headquarters in Colchester, Vermont for a live podcast and video taping, and YOU’RE INVITED!

The interview-form conversation will be followed by a performance of poetry by Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. This profound experience will be recorded live for a Homegoings podcast episode to be released soon after. To close out the event, enjoy light finger foods from City Market with coffee or tea as you chat with the fellow homies, Myra, and Saidu!

To attend subscribe to the podcast, sign up for the newsletter, and reserve your Homie ticket!