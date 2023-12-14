Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

What are you carrying into the new year — or hoping to leave behind?

Vermont Public
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST
As we approach a new year and reflect on significant moments from this year, you might be evaluating what you want to carry forward into 2024, and what you hope to leave behind. Will you take a new approach to something, or make a big change? Maybe 2023 taught you some big life lessons. We’d love to know, so we can share with our audience.

Reach out or send a voice memo to share@vermontpublic.org or leave a voicemail at 802-552-8899.

Please include:

  • Your name and contact information
  • Where you live
  • Your thoughts surrounding the prompts above

We’re hoping to hear from you by Dec. 22.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Use the voice memo function on your smartphone to record a short message, try to keep it to a minute or two.
  2. Start the recording with your name and what town you live in.
  3. Tell us how to get in touch with you, in case we have questions.
  4. Share your smartphone recordings with us at share@vermontpublic.org.
  5. Having trouble? Click here for a detailed walk-through.

And let us know if you have any questions.
