Dec. 19 | A Christmas Memory: Live Reading with Dan Butler

Vermont Public Theater and Vermont Public present:

A Reading of A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote

Performed by Dan Butler

Directed by Dina Janis

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Stetson Studio One | Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Reserve your free tickets here.

A Christmas Memory is Truman Capote’s story about his Alabama childhood with an eccentric elderly cousin, first published in 1956.

Seven-year-old Buddy knows that the Christmas season has arrived when his cousin, Miss Sook Falk exclaims: "It's fruitcake weather!" Thus begins an unforgettable portrait of an odd, but enduring, friendship between two innocent souls—one young and one old—and the memories they share of beloved holiday rituals.

This holiday classic will be performed by actor Dan Butler of NBC’s Frasier.

We also encourage you to make a donation to the Vermont Community Foundation to support their flood relief efforts.

Presented with permission from the Truman Capote Literary Trust.

F AQ

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.

Event Time: 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Stetson Studio One | Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Agenda:

6:30 p.m. - Doors Open

7:05 p.m. - Welcome message

7:10 p.m. - Live reading begins

8:00 p.m. - Live reading ends, light refreshments are served

9:00p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

No, but seating is limited so please reserve your free tickets in advance. We also encourage you to make a donation to the Vermont Community Foundation to support their flood relief efforts.

Cancellation policy

Please let us know if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

What are my food and drink options?

Complimentary light refreshments will be available after the performance

What are my parking options for the event?

Parking is available in both lots at Vermont Public, located at 365 Troy Ave. In Colchester. We are also a short walk from the Ethan Allen stop on the GMT Bus #2.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

This event will not be broadcast or recorded.

If you have additional questions please reach out to us:

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

