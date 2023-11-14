Dec. 09 | Vermont Public & Generator’s Holiday Maker Market Mixer

Vermont Public & Generator’s Holiday Maker Market-Mixer

Saturday, December 9th

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Generator

Physical Plant, 40 Sears Ln, Burlington, VT 05401

Free admission

Click here for more information on classes, parking, and schedule at Generator

Come meet and support Vermont makers from the Generator community! Take the afternoon to feel the holiday spirit while you network and shop for the special people in your life. There will be over 20 vendors showing off their wares and a beautiful community coming together to chat and enjoy good holiday times. With DJ Taka spinning good jams, yummy finger foods from City Market, and a Zero Gravity cash bar keeping the drinks flowing, it’s going to be a great time! Tickets are available on Eventbrite!