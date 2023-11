Vermont Virtuosi visit Vermont Public's Stetson Studio One for a live performance preview of their Music for Flute and String Quartet program, featuring a new work by Vermont composer David Gunn, and Mozart's Dissonant String Quartet.

Performances will be:

Sat. Nov. 11 at 7 at Montpelier Unitarian Church

Sun. Nov. 12 at 2 at First Baptist Church in Burlington

(admission by donation)