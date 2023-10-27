Lewiston mass shooting suspect's body found by law enforcement

This story will be updated.

Maine State Police say that the suspect in a series of mass shootings in Lewiston was found dead on Friday evening.

According to Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, 40-year-old Robert Card was found along the Androscoggin River around 7:45 p.m. Police say Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hundreds of officers had been searching for Card for nearly two days, with about 40 people looking on Friday near the area where Card's vehicle was found, close to a boat launch along the Androscoggin River in Lisbon.

A shelter-in-place order for Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin was lifted late on Friday. Hunting restrictions had been put in place for Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth beginning midnight on Saturday, but Sauschuck said that those would no longer be imposed.

Card, a Bowdoin resident, is the suspect in a series of shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the bowling alley Just-In-Time Recreation that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured. The victims range in age from 14 to 76.

"Like many Maine people, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone else," said Gov. Janet Mills, who joined Sauschuck at the podium on Friday night. "I know there are many people who share that sentiment. I also know that his death may not bring solace to the victims of this tragedy."

While many details of Card's background are still unknown, a U.S. Army spokesperson previously confirmed to Maine Public that he enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2002 and holds a rank of sergeant first class.

Law enforcement haven't commented on any potential mental health issues, but a New York National Guard spokesperson told NPR that Card behaved "erratically" during a training at West Point. A widely circulated police bulletin also said that Card was admitted to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer, but state agencies have yet to confirm that information.

Sauschuck said that he would have more details at a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday.