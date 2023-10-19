Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Nov. 8 | Fortifying the Future of Vermont’s Downtowns

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published October 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
Text: People. Planet. Prosperity. Speaker series. VBSR | Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility logo. Vermont Public logo. Cartoon image outline of people sitting at table and one person standing. Cartoon image outline of cityscape.
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility
/
Courtesy

Fortifying the Future of Vermont’s Downtowns
Wednesday, Nov. 8
5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Vermont Public
365 Troy Ave.
Colchester, VT 05446

VBSR Members – Free
General Public - $25

Click here to purchase your tickets on Eventbrite

Join Vermont Public and Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) for networking, food, drinks, and a panel discussion about Fortifying the Future of Vermont’s Downtowns, hosted by Vermont Public statehouse reporter Peter Hirschfeld.

Our panel will discuss the importance of investing in Vermont downtowns and how we can ensure resilience among the changing environmental and economic climate.

Join us for networking at 5:00 PM, followed by our panel discussion from 5:30 – 6:30 PM and a reception from 6:30 – 8:00 PM at our studio in Colchester. We will reflect on what we’ve learned, meet the panelists, and enjoy a cash-only bar and free finger foods by Sugarsnap Catering.

This event is a part of the VBSR People.Planet.Prosperity. Speaker Series, where they come together to learn from experts and innovators in the Vermont business community. This is a great opportunity to catch up with colleagues, make new connections, gain new ideas and inspiration, and have some fun. This event is open to anyone interested in VBSR’s mission: to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact.

Click here to purchase your tickets on Eventbrite

