Falmouth Interfaith Peace Vigil calls for an end to violence in the Middle East

More than a half-dozen faith leaders guided a group through poems, prayers, and song on the Waquoit Congregational Church’s lawn on Friday afternoon, in Falmouth, as part of an Interfaith Peace Vigil in response to the recent violence in the Middle East.

Rita Foster was among the several dozen community members who attended the public gathering. She has family members in Israel.

Explaining why she chose to come out for the event, Foster said, “We need support, we need community, and we need to show that we’re not afraid.”

She said after a week of pain, it was heartwarming to stand among community members. “You’ve got all faiths, and all segments of the community – even the superintendent of schools,” Foster said. “Falmouth is a community that has a great big heart. And it’s awesome to see this.”

The Interfaith Vigil was organized by Reverend Nell Fields, of the Waquoit Congregational Church, to recognize the casualties of the Israel-Hamas war.

Fields said she felt that people were stunned into silence the first few days after Hamas brutally attacked Israel. But now, she said, it is time to speak out against the violence.

“People in our community were hurting,” Fields said, “and I wanted to provide a safe place for us all to get together, to support each other, stand for peace, and to love more deeply.”

An interfaith service was also scheduled for Friday evening at the MV Hebrew center on Martha’s Vineyard.