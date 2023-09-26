Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Advocacy group expands into Connecticut to bring abortion care to people from restrictive states

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
FILE: Liz Gustafson, left, will lead Reproductive Equity Now as Connecticut's state director.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
FILE: Liz Gustafson, left, will lead Reproductive Equity Now as Connecticut's state director.

Connecticut has joined a coalition of states to bring reproductive healthcare to Americans living in places with abortion bans.

It’s organized by Massachusetts-based advocacy organization Reproductive Equity Now.

Organization president Rebecca Hart Holder announced the partnership today at the state Capital.

“By creating a regional powerhouse for reproductive health care advocacy, we can build unstoppable political and organizing power across the country,” Hart Holder said.

Reproductive Equity Now will replace Pro-Choice Connecticut, which is sunsetting this fall.

Former Pro-Choice Connecticut state director Liz Gustafson will serve as the state director of Reproductive Equity Now. She said Connecticut will join Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the fight.

“It is clear that the fight for reproductive freedom is being fought, and won, state-by-state, region-by-region,” Gustafson said. “Now, we’re growing our team and our footprint to expand the capacity of advocates in the state and build a regional powerhouse for abortion access."

"We’re thrilled to be carrying on Connecticut’s long record of reproductive health care leadership and doing the work to break down barriers to abortion access throughout the region,” Gustafson added.

The organization says they hope to partner with more states in the future.

New England News Collaborative
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Fairfield County. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
