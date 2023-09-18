Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Mills lifts state of emergency from Lee as officials begin sizing up damages

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT
This image provided by Maine State Police shows the vehicle of an Ohio driver who suffered minor injuries Saturday, Sept. 16 2023 after tree downed by the remnants of tropical storm Lee went through his windshield on Route 11 in Moro Plantation, Maine, according to Maine State Police. John Yoder, 23, of Apple Creek, Ohio attempted to stop but couldn’t avoid the tree. Yoder suffered minor cuts but the other five passengers in the van were not injured. Police blamed high winds for the downed tree.
Maine State Police
/
via AP
This image provided by Maine State Police shows the vehicle of an Ohio driver who suffered minor injuries Saturday, Sept. 16 2023 after tree downed by the remnants of tropical storm Lee went through his windshield on Route 11 in Moro Plantation, Maine, according to Maine State Police. John Yoder, 23, of Apple Creek, Ohio attempted to stop but couldn’t avoid the tree. Yoder suffered minor cuts but the other five passengers in the van were not injured. Police blamed high winds for the downed tree.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Sunday that she suspended the state of emergency declared last week to prepare for Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. Now, with the storm over, efforts turn to recovery.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency operations center relieved emergency response team members from duty Sunday but core staff will respond to any resource needs from county agencies.

MEMA and other state agencies must now begin the task of identifying which areas had the most impacts and calculating the cost of the damages.

MEMA spokesperson Vanessa Corson said in a statement that this week the recovery team will begin working with county and local EMAs on those efforts and expects the process to take several weeks.

Maine has access to federal resources for recovery due to a preemptive disaster declaration granted by President Joe Biden last week.

New England News Collaborative
Carol Bousquet
