Despite thousands of storm-related power outages, for many in Down East Maine it's business as usual

State officials say that western Maine appears to have avoided the worst damage from this weekend's storm. But they expect Eastern Maine to continue to get hammered by heavy rain, winds and surf.

Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Pete Rogers said on Saturday afternoon said that some eastern areas are expected to receive 5-6 inches of rain in total from the storm. He cautioned residents to continue to drive carefully and exercise caution, even as conditions improve.

"For beachgoers, storm surge is often the main cause of hurricane-related deaths. It is not safe to head to coastal areas due to this surf. Hurricanes are not just a coastal problem. As we're seeing with the power outages, flooding can occur inland without warning, even days after the storm has passed," he said.

Rogers said that the state hadn't yet heard reports of infrastructure damage, beyond downed power lines. More than 92,000 customers are still without electricity from the storm. But Maine's utilities say they expect that power will be restored by early next week.

Versant Power Spokesperson Judy Long said on Saturday afternoon that high wind speeds made it impossible for crews to get up in bucket trucks for part of the day. But she says the utility has begun making progress and expects full restoration within 72 hours.

"And that, of course, depends on winds, at these speeds. But we do have more than 100 crews working, as well as all the support staff," she says.

Long says the brunt of the storm's damage has occurred in Hancock and Washington counties.

Central Maine Power says it expects power will be restored by Monday.

Nick Woodward / Maine Public Prospect Harbor Light as seen on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

At the height of the storm on Saturday afternoon, Pamela Francis was serving a few regulars at the Old Sow Grill, her bar and restaurant in Eastport.

Although Eastport lost power early in the day, Francis has a generator because she says power outages are not unusual. Francis says she feels the storm had been overhyped.

"It doesn't ever seem to match the forecast. It seems to never be right. And I really wasn't worried. I thought about it a lot, but wasn't worried, because we just don't get that kind of weather here. We get a lot of wind, we're used to that. And I was just hoping that it wouldn't be as bad as reported," she says.

Machias cosmetologist Michele Farnsworth was also unbothered by the storm. She says she came in to work at Bella Vista Salon around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and while the lights flickered, the salon did not lose power.

"Just another day in Down East Maine," she says. "No different than a snowstorm, it's just rain."

Farnsworth says she only had two people cancel appointments on Saturday. Her husband texted her to say a road on her way home was blocked off, but says she knows of other roads home and was in no rush.

After returning to Maine from New York Friday, Sally Humphreys was happy to spend her time on what she called a "hurricane hair day" at Bella Vista Salon. Humphreys says she's getting ready for a bachelorette party on Saturday for a friend, which will go on rain or shine.

"We'll sing karaoke, play games and make it happen," she says.

The original plans for the party were to go to a live music show, but now they will gather at the bride's house with a generator, food and good company, Humphreys says.