Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Oct. 14 | SILENT DISCO at Vermont Public Station!

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published September 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
purple and yellow background with images of a musical notes, a white daisy with yellow center, and a disco ball with headphones around it. Vermont Public Logo. Text: Silent Disco at Vermont Public! Dance Party and Costume Contest, Colchester Oct. 14 7pm-11pm
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Vermont Public’s Silent Disco Party! 

Saturday, October 14th

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.  

Vermont Public Radio Station 

365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Click here for more information on tickets and parking 

Come dance the night away in a cool and unique way at our Stetson Studio inside our radio station! Enjoy three distinctly different DJ’s spinning in your own headphones as you boogie! Vermont Public’s own Ray Vega spinning Latin dance, North Country Public Radio’s David Sommerstein spinning world dance music, and local DJ Broosha playing drum, bass, and spooky tunes! There will be a full cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks are FREE! There's even a giveaway for the best costume!

Come as you'd like, costumes are not mandatory. 

Borrow a set of headphones and enjoy the technology of switching through three channels of music. Each channel has its own color so you can see who is jamming along with you! Everyone gets to enjoy their own taste in music while dancing with everyone around them! 

There will be a photobooth on site to capture memories!
Purchase tickets on Eventbrite 

Tags
Events
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
See stories by Julianna Vasquez