Oct. 14 | SILENT DISCO at Vermont Public Station!

Vermont Public’s Silent Disco Party!

Saturday, October 14th

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Vermont Public Radio Station

365 Troy Ave, Colchester, VT 05446

Click here for more information on tickets and parking

Come dance the night away in a cool and unique way at our Stetson Studio inside our radio station! Enjoy three distinctly different DJ’s spinning in your own headphones as you boogie! Vermont Public’s own Ray Vega spinning Latin dance, North Country Public Radio’s David Sommerstein spinning world dance music, and local DJ Broosha playing drum, bass, and spooky tunes! There will be a full cash bar and non-alcoholic drinks are FREE! There's even a giveaway for the best costume!

Come as you'd like, costumes are not mandatory.

Borrow a set of headphones and enjoy the technology of switching through three channels of music. Each channel has its own color so you can see who is jamming along with you! Everyone gets to enjoy their own taste in music while dancing with everyone around them!

There will be a photobooth on site to capture memories!

Purchase tickets on Eventbrite

