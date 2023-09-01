You decide: What question should 'Brave Little State' tackle next?

It's that time again: Help us choose from three listener-submitted questions for an October episode of our people-powered journalism podcast, Brave Little State. Every two weeks on the show, we answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.

Is one question speaking to you?

Cast your vote, and tell your friends to weigh in, too. We'll close the voting by Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, we just wrapped our 6th annual road names episode. And we're currently working on episodes that address these listener questions:



"What would the impact be if the state were to purchase, instead of renting, the motels being used to house people experiencing homelessness?" — Daniel | Available in September

"What is the history of the fire towers scattered across Vermont's peaks? How many were there and how many are still standing?" — Wesley Davis | Available in September