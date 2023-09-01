Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Brave Little State

You decide: What question should 'Brave Little State' tackle next?

Vermont Public | By Sabine Poux
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
Looking over the Winooski River to a building on a cloudy day.
Angela Evancie
/
Vermont Public
Winooski is one of three Vermont cities that currently allows noncitizen voting — the topic of one finalist question for an October episode of Brave Little State.

The new voting round features questions about childlessness, noncitizen voting... and a cryptid that's rumored to make its home in Franklin County.

It's that time again: Help us choose from three listener-submitted questions for an October episode of our people-powered journalism podcast, Brave Little State. Every two weeks on the show, we answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.

Is one question speaking to you?

_

Cast your vote, and tell your friends to weigh in, too. We'll close the voting by Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, we just wrapped our 6th annual road names episode. And we're currently working on episodes that address these listener questions:

  • "What would the impact be if the state were to purchase, instead of renting, the motels being used to house people experiencing homelessness?" — Daniel | Available in September
  • "What is the history of the fire towers scattered across Vermont's peaks? How many were there and how many are still standing?" — Wesley Davis | Available in September

To delve into our full episode archive and submit questions of your own, visit bravelittlestate.org. You can also fine us on Instagram or Reddit.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
See stories by Sabine Poux
