Sept. 23 | All Things Gardening Harvest Party

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published September 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT
A cartoon drawing of a garden with corn stalks, garden rows, a basket of apples, a buzzing bee and two trees. Text: Barton Community Giving Garden. Saturday, Sept. 23. All Things Gardening Harvest Party!
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

All Things Gardening Harvest Party
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Barton Community Giving Garden
Located behind the Barton Public Library – 100 Church St., Barton, VT 05822

Join us for an All Things Gardening Harvest Party at the Barton Community Giving Garden in the beautiful Northeast Kingdom. Gather with fellow gardeners to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Bring your questions for gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi, take a tour of the Barton Community Giving Garden, learn about seed saving, lasagna bulb planting, enjoy some small bites and more. In the case of inclement weather, we will gather indoors at Barton Public Library.

Please note: The garden is located at the bottom of a hill, please email us if you might need assistance accessing it.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Fenced in garden, rain barrel, little free library, a dog and a garden shed in the background.
Raised garden beds and a fenced in garden. Gardeners working in the background.
Amy Zielinski
/
Vermont Public

FAQ

Time: 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Barton Community Giving Garden - behind the Barton Public Library at 100 Church St., Barton VT 05822

Agenda:

Drop by the garden anytime from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Is there a cost to attend?

Tickets are by donation and the suggested donation is $10.

Cancellation policy

Please tell us if you cannot join us. The event will be held rain or shine, and the Barton Public Library has generously allowed us to use the library in case of rain.

What are my food and drink options?

Complimentary small bites and beverages will be available at the event.

What are my parking options for the event?

Parking is available at the Barton Village lot adjacent to the library and behind Community Bank

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will not be broadcast or recorded.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to purchase tickets

  • All Things Gardening
    Each week, Charlie Nardozzi joins Vermont Public’s Mary Engisch for a conversation about gardening, and to answer your questions about what you're seeing in the natural world.We'll spend time every episode addressing your gardening problems so you can stay on top of things. We want to hear from you via email, Facebook messages, tweets and phone calls to use on the air.Each show will begin with Mary and Charlie discussing a hot trend or timely chore. It could be about the weather, a technique, a new plant or a new gadget. Then, we'll talk about your questions.All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Submit your written question via email, or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.Listen to All Things Gardening Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.