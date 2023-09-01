Sept. 23 | All Things Gardening Harvest Party

All Things Gardening Harvest Party

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Barton Community Giving Garden

Located behind the Barton Public Library – 100 Church St., Barton, VT 05822

Join us for an All Things Gardening Harvest Party at the Barton Community Giving Garden in the beautiful Northeast Kingdom. Gather with fellow gardeners to celebrate the end of the harvest season. Bring your questions for gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi , take a tour of the Barton Community Giving Garden , learn about seed saving, lasagna bulb planting, enjoy some small bites and more. In the case of inclement weather, we will gather indoors at Barton Public Library .

Please note: The garden is located at the bottom of a hill, please email us if you might need assistance accessing it.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Amy Zielinski / Vermont Public

FAQ

Time: 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Barton Community Giving Garden - behind the Barton Public Library at 100 Church St., Barton VT 05822

Agenda:

Drop by the garden anytime from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Is there a cost to attend?

Tickets are by donation and the suggested donation is $10.

Cancellation policy

Please tell us if you cannot join us. The event will be held rain or shine, and the Barton Public Library has generously allowed us to use the library in case of rain.

What are my food and drink options?

Complimentary small bites and beverages will be available at the event.

What are my parking options for the event?

Parking is available at the Barton Village lot adjacent to the library and behind Community Bank

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will not be broadcast or recorded.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

