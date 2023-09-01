Oct. 18 | An Evening with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe

An Evening with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michael College

223 Ethan Allen Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of.

Join Vermont Public’s Mikaela Lefrak for a lively conversation with Ayesha Rascoe, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday and Up First. Ms. Rascoe will discuss her career as a reporter and host, as well as her soon-to-be-published book, HBCU Made, and her ongoing series The Civil Rights Generation.

Prior to her role as host, Ms. Rascoe was a White House Correspondent and covered three presidential administrations. Before joining NPR in 2018, Ms. Rascoe spent the first decade of her career at Reuters, covering some of the biggest energy and environmental stories of the past decade, including the 2010 BP oil spill and the U.S. response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011. She is a graduate of Howard University with a B.A. in journalism.

Questions for Ms. Rascoe can be submitted via email: events@vermontpublic.org

FAQ

Agenda:

7 p.m. - Doors open

7:30 - Opening remarks

7:35 p.m. - Talk begins, Q&A to follow

9:30 p.m. - Event concludes

Is there a cost to attend?

What are my transportation and parking options?

Bike, car or bus. Elley-Long Music Center is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Parking

Limited parking is available at Elley-Long Music Center. Park only in the following areas:



The paved lot directly behind the Music Center

The grassy field behind the Music Center

Along Ethan Allen Avenue

Cancellation policy

Owing to the nature of breaking news there is always the possibility that a guest will have to cancel their appearance in Vermont. In the event of a cancellation notice will be sent via email as quickly as possible and full refunds will be issued.

What are my food and drink options?

Beverages will be available for sale in the lobby, no food will be available.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Will this event be broadcast?

The event will not be broadcast live, but recorded excerpts from the performance may be used at a later date.

What if my question isn’t answered here?

Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

