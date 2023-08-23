Oct. 8 | Vermont Public Kids Day at Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Meet Daniel Tiger and visit the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Sunday, October 8th

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Free with paid admission to Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Click here for more information on exhibits, parking, and fees with Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Bring the family to Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium to check out the awesome exhibits and stay for Vermont Public day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

Read along and photos with Daniel Tiger

10:30-11:00 a.m.

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

1:00-1:30 p.m.

2:00-2:30 p.m.

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium is filled with amazing exhibits and activities for everyone in the family! The exhibits on Bug Art, wildflowers, and butterflies will blow your mind and the exploration station is where you can use your mind to play! Check out all the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium has to offer after meeting Daniel Tiger!

Purchase tickets at Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

It's going to be a grrr-ific day!