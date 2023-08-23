Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Oct. 8 | Vermont Public Kids Day at Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published August 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Purple background with images of cartoon character's Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat. Vermont Public and PBS kids logos. Text: Meet Daniel Tiger! October 8th | Vermont Public Kids Day at Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Meet Daniel Tiger and visit the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium 
Sunday, October 8th 
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium
1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Free with paid admission to Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Click here for more information on exhibits, parking, and fees with Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Bring the family to Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium to check out the awesome exhibits and stay for Vermont Public day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger! 

Read along and photos with Daniel Tiger

10:30-11:00 a.m. 
11:30 – 12:00 p.m. 
1:00-1:30 p.m.
2:00-2:30 p.m. 
3:00 – 3:30 p.m. 

The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium is filled with amazing exhibits and activities for everyone in the family! The exhibits on Bug Art, wildflowers, and butterflies will blow your mind and the exploration station is where you can use your mind to play! Check out all the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium has to offer after meeting Daniel Tiger! 

Purchase tickets at Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium
Click here for directions, exhibits, and fees at Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

It's going to be a grrr-ific day!

Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
See stories by Julianna Vasquez