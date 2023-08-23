Oct. 7 | Vermont Public Kids Day at ECHO

Meet Daniel Tiger and visit the How People Make Things exhibit

Saturday, Oct. 7

10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

1 College St.| Burlington, VT 05401

Free with paid admission to Echo

Click here to reserve tickets with Echo

Bring the family to ECHO for the How People Make Things exhibit and stay for Vermont Public Kids day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

Read along and photos with Daniel Tiger

10:30-11:00 a.m.

11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

1:00-1:30 p.m.

2:00-2:30 p.m.

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Every object in our world has a story of how it is made. The How People Make Things exhibit tells that story by bringing the manufacturing experience to life and showing you the ways in which familiar childhood objects are made. Hands-on activities in cutting, molding, deforming and assembly show you the people, ideas and technology used to transform raw materials into finished products.

In this exhibit, visitors can:



Cut Wax using different sculpting tools and experience 3-dimensional cutting by hand.

Deform a wire by taking a straight wire into a spring shape by winding it around the metal shaft.

Mold spoons using real melted wax. Assemble a trolley and test your skills on the testing track.

See Fred Rogers visit real manufacturing factories in vintage Picture Picture videos from the original Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Series.

Courtesy / ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlin How People Make Things Make Things exhibit

It’s going be a grr-ific day!

