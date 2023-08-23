Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Oct. 7 | Vermont Public Kids Day at ECHO

By Amy Zielinski
Published August 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Yellow background with images of cartoon character's Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat. Vermont Public and PBS Kids logos. Text: Meet Daniel Tiger! Oct. 7 | ECHO, Leahy Center For Lake Champlain
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Meet Daniel Tiger and visit the How People Make Things exhibit
Saturday, Oct. 7
10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain
1 College St.| Burlington, VT 05401

Free with paid admission to Echo
Click here to reserve tickets with Echo

Bring the family to ECHO for the How People Make Things exhibit and stay for Vermont Public Kids day! We’ll have fun crafts and activities, a Daniel Tiger read along, a chance to win a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood prize pack and bring your camera for an opportunity to take photos with Daniel Tiger!

Read along and photos with Daniel Tiger

10:30-11:00 a.m.
11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
1:00-1:30 p.m.
2:00-2:30 p.m.
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Every object in our world has a story of how it is made. The How People Make Things exhibit tells that story by bringing the manufacturing experience to life and showing you the ways in which familiar childhood objects are made. Hands-on activities in cutting, molding, deforming and assembly show you the people, ideas and technology used to transform raw materials into finished products.

In this exhibit, visitors can:

  • Cut Wax using different sculpting tools and experience 3-dimensional cutting by hand.
  • Deform a wire by taking a straight wire into a spring shape by winding it around the metal shaft.
  • Mold spoons using real melted wax. Assemble a trolley and test your skills on the testing track.
  • See Fred Rogers visit real manufacturing factories in vintage Picture Picture videos from the original Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Series.
Children and an adult interacting with the exhibit: spinning wheels and using a stamper
Courtesy
/
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlin
How People Make Things Make Things exhibit

Click here to reserve tickets with Echo

It’s going be a grr-ific day!

Events
Amy Zielinski
Amy grew up loving PBS and she began her public media career as a camera operator at WKAR Public Media in Lansing, MI. After college she held positions in production and fundraising at Detroit Public TV, Connecticut Public and GBH in Boston. After a break to pursue dreams of working in agriculture Amy moved to Vermont in June 2019 to manage events for Vermont Public. When Amy is not communicating with the Vermont Public audience you can find her gardening, kayaking, camping, cross country skiing and enjoying the bounty of Vermont's farmers.
