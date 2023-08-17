What question should 'Brave Little State' answer next? It's time to vote.
We've whittled down our field of listener-submitted questions to three, covering a range of topics: fire towers, four-day school weeks and Vermont's drag scene.
Are any Vermont school districts considering a four-day school week? What’s the story behind Vermont’s fire towers? And what’s it like being a drag queen in Vermont?
Help us decide which question to answer in a September episode of Brave Little State, Vermont Public's listener-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.
This summer, we’ve reported episodes about Vermont’s rap scene, the state's child care shortage and what we can learn from old streams.
Now, we need your help picking a topic for our September episode:
Cast your vote by Monday, Aug. 28
