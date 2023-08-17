Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Brave Little State

What question should 'Brave Little State' answer next? It's time to vote.

Vermont Public | By Sabine Poux
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
Fire towers (like this one, on Gile Mountain in Norwich) are at the center of one of three questions voters can choose for a September episode of Brave Little State.
Josh Crane
/
Vermont Public
Fire towers (like this one, on Gile Mountain in Norwich) are at the center of one of three questions voters can choose for a September episode of Brave Little State.

We've whittled down our field of listener-submitted questions to three, covering a range of topics: fire towers, four-day school weeks and Vermont's drag scene.

Are any Vermont school districts considering a four-day school week? What’s the story behind Vermont’s fire towers? And what’s it like being a drag queen in Vermont?

Help us decide which question to answer in a September episode of Brave Little State, Vermont Public's listener-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.

This summer, we’ve reported episodes about Vermont’s rap scene, the state's child care shortage and what we can learn from old streams.

Now, we need your help picking a topic for our September episode:

_

Cast your vote by Monday, Aug. 28 — and spread the word. We love a little friendly competition.

To submit your own questions for future episodes and delve into our full episode archive, head to bravelittlestate.org. Find us on social media, on Instagram or Reddit.

