Aug. 21 | All Things Gardening Live!

Click here to join us LIVE on Monday, Aug 21 at 6:00 p.m.

All Things Gardening is getting out of the studio and into the garden this summer for three live streamed gardening tours around the state. In June and August, Charlie Nardozzi and Mary Williams Engisch will meet with different Vermont gardeners to tour their landscapes, discuss what’s thriving, what’s withering, and complete a few short how-to projects, all while taking your questions.

For this livestream event Charlie and Mary will travel to Norwich, VT to meet Janet Flanders and tour the home garden she has been tending for over 50 years.

Watch live on Vermont Public's YouTube channel Monday, August 21 at 6:00p.m. so that you can ask Charlie YOUR questions throughout the show.

And, as Charlie says, "I'll be seeing you in the garden."