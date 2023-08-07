West Hartford’s ‘Swaby Sisters’ make history at Women’s FIFA World Cup

The Jamaican women’s national team are the underdogs of this Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023, thanks in part to two West Hartford natives. Jamaica’s women team will make its premiere in the knockout stage against Colombia this Tuesday at 4 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The 43rd-ranked team has advanced after an unexpected performance in the group stage. Their success can be attributed in part to a strong defense performance by Allyson and Chantelle Swaby against top-ten teams France and Brazil. Allyson Swaby also scored the team’s only goal during the group stage, clinching a victory against Panama -- the team’s first-ever World Cup match win.

The Swaby began their soccer careers as children, under the supervision of their father.

“This started off in the backyard,” their father, Lennox Swaby, told the Associated Press . “They’re always together. I think that also plays a part in the way they’re playing for the country right now.”

Both Swaby sisters were courted by the U.S. National and Olympic Development teams at a young age.

“I still remember the first time that [Chantelle] played a ball,” Scott Ferguson, their high school coach, told the Associated Press. “It was just this beautiful kind of laser delivered ball right to the feet of someone about 40 yards away.”

Both sisters played throughout college and went on to play for both American and European professional soccer teams. Allyson Swaby spent part of this year loaned to Paris St. Germain, considered one of the best women’s soccer teams in the world .

Their father, Lennox Swaby, was born in Jamaica, giving the sisters the “clear connection” that FIFA requires for a player to join a given national team. The Swaby sisters were part of the team’s historic debut at the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2019. The team failed to advance past the first stage after losing each of its matches, but qualified again for the 2023 World Cup.

Despite outperforming the Jamaica men’s national team, which has not qualified for the World Cup since 1998, the women’s team has struggled with underfunding and had to resort to crowdfunding its way to Australia in 2023.

Since arriving in Australia, the team has shattered expectations by making it past the group stage with an undefeated defense, which includes what coach Lorne Donaldson refers to as the ‘Double Swaby’.

“There’s hardly words to explain,” their father, Lennox, told the Associated Press after the game. “I think they’re going to surprise the world.”

The team has done just that by holding its lead through two ties against fifth-ranked France and eighth-ranked Brazil, and securing a spot in the next knockout stage of the competition for the first time ever.

This story includes reporting by The Associated Press.