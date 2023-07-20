© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Public Classical 99.1 Rutland is moving! Pardon the interruption and tune into our new, stronger signal 107.5 starting Wednesday afternoon.

Jul. 28 | Wake Me Up Before You Go Go: Mitch Wertlieb's Final Morning Edition

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT
Mitch Wertlieb sitting in a radio studio, smiling at camera
Daria Bishop
/
for Vermont Public
Mitch Wertlieb has hosted Morning Edition on Vermont Public since 2003.

Friday, July 28 | 8-10 a.m.
365 Troy Ave. in Colchester | Fort Ethan Allen

After 20 years of waking before dawn to bring you local and national news on Morning Edition (and a little Grateful Dead in the background), Mitch Wertlieb is hitting the snooze button and taking over as host of the Frequency podcast this fall. He's passing the Morning Edition mic to our All Things Considered host Jenn Jarecki.

Mitch Wertlieb in the studio circa 2004.
VPR
/
Mitch Wertlieb in the studio circa 2004.

Come celebrate Mitch's final Morning Edition with us at a casual gathering at our studios in Fort Ethan Allen. We'll listen in to Mitch's final hour of Morning Edition with musical guests Zach Nugent and Dead Set performing Grateful Dead covers live in studio. Come hungry, we'll have plenty of coffee, tea and breakfast treats to share. After the show ends at 9 a.m., Mitch and Jenn will join the party when you can say thank you to Mitch and welcome Jenn to Morning Edition.

Space is limited and all guests are required to have a ticket.

Please click here to reserve your free ticket.

Vermont Public's Mitch Wertlieb with his beloved dog Fezzik.
Michelle Owens
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Public's Mitch Wertlieb with his beloved dog Fezzik.
Mitch waving to the camera on a trip to Fenway Park with VPR listeners in 2008
VPR
/
Mitch on a trip to Fenway Park with VPR listeners in 2008.

Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
See stories by Amy Zielinski
Related Content