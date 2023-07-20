Jul. 28 | Wake Me Up Before You Go Go: Mitch Wertlieb's Final Morning Edition

Friday, July 28 | 8-10 a.m.

365 Troy Ave. in Colchester | Fort Ethan Allen

After 20 years of waking before dawn to bring you local and national news on Morning Edition (and a little Grateful Dead in the background), Mitch Wertlieb is hitting the snooze button and taking over as host of the Frequency podcast this fall. He's passing the Morning Edition mic to our All Things Considered host Jenn Jarecki.

VPR / Mitch Wertlieb in the studio circa 2004.

Come celebrate Mitch's final Morning Edition with us at a casual gathering at our studios in Fort Ethan Allen. We'll listen in to Mitch's final hour of Morning Edition with musical guests Zach Nugent and Dead Set performing Grateful Dead covers live in studio. Come hungry, we'll have plenty of coffee, tea and breakfast treats to share. After the show ends at 9 a.m., Mitch and Jenn will join the party when you can say thank you to Mitch and welcome Jenn to Morning Edition.

Space is limited and all guests are required to have a ticket.

Please click here to reserve your free ticket.

Michelle Owens / Vermont Public Vermont Public's Mitch Wertlieb with his beloved dog Fezzik.