Homegoings
Homegoings

Liza Phillip: Healing isn't linear

By Myra Flynn,
Mike DunnJames Stewart
Published July 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Liza Phillip

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts and everyday folks all over the country.

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

Liza Phillip, our fifth and final featured guest, is a visual artist from southern Vermont. They paint characters they refer to as monsters. The monsters have no gender and represent all people. Liza says, “the goal for my work is to be inclusive of all types of people with a focus on my LGBTQ+ community and my BIPOC community.”

black and white portrait of a person wearing a hat with a purple background and surrounded by graphic flowers and the phrase "healing isn't linear"
Photo: Liza Phillip, courtesy
Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public
Liza Phillip grew up in southern Vermont and now lives in Burlington. They often incorporate phrases like "healing isn't linear" into their colorful artwork.

The Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn
Mike Dunn
As a Producer, Mike helps cultivate and develop stories from and about our community for visual presentation. His 20 years of technical experience as a Director and Editor enables him to help deliver our content across multiple platforms to connect our stories to as many folks as possible.
See stories by Mike Dunn
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
See stories by James Stewart