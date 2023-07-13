Liza Phillip: Healing isn't linear

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts and everyday folks all over the country.

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

Liza Phillip, our fifth and final featured guest, is a visual artist from southern Vermont. They paint characters they refer to as monsters. The monsters have no gender and represent all people. Liza says, “the goal for my work is to be inclusive of all types of people with a focus on my LGBTQ+ community and my BIPOC community.”

Photo: Liza Phillip, courtesy / Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public Liza Phillip grew up in southern Vermont and now lives in Burlington. They often incorporate phrases like "healing isn't linear" into their colorful artwork.

Sign up for the Homegoings newsletter for updates on new episodes, events, and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

The Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts