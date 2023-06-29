2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

DonnCherie: 'I'm just gonna be me'

By Myra Flynn,
Mike DunnJames Stewart
Published June 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
DonnCherie

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts and everyday folks all over the country.

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

DonnCherie, the third artist featured in this series, is a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter whose first love was the blues. She's a model, a dancer, and a practicing witch. She's also a bookkeeper for artists of color in Vermont. She says as a Black artist in this Vermont, "Your only job is to show up as yourself."

A black and white image of a person with three blue dots on their forehead, an orange flower crown and yellow lines shining like rays from their face, all against a lime green background
PHOTO: Shanta Lee Gander, Courtesy
/
GRAPHIC: Elodie Reed, VPR

The Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
Mike Dunn
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
