DonnCherie: 'I'm just gonna be me'

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts and everyday folks all over the country.

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

DonnCherie, the third artist featured in this series, is a Burlington-based, soul-folk singer-songwriter whose first love was the blues. She's a model, a dancer, and a practicing witch. She's also a bookkeeper for artists of color in Vermont. She says as a Black artist in this Vermont, "Your only job is to show up as yourself."

PHOTO: Shanta Lee Gander, Courtesy / GRAPHIC: Elodie Reed, VPR

Sign up for the Homegoings newsletter for updates on new episodes, events, and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

The Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts