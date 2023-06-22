Ferene Paris Meyer: Drinking from the well of joy

Ferene Paris Meyer, is a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Homegoings host, Myra Flynn likens Ferene to water because she is soft and gentle in her storytelling but also powerful and commands respect.

“I'm from Haiti 1804, [the] first Black republic to free ourselves. [My ancestors] are like, ‘We've worked way too hard for you to stay quiet. You have to be beautiful, sun-kissed people. You have to melanin up.’ And when we can do that, that well of joy is just rivers upon rivers. I just want to drink from it.”

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists of color.

The show premiered as a limited series in 2021 as part of Vermont Public’s podcast Brave Little State . (Now, Homegoings is its own show!)

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

Photo: Ferene Paris Meyer, Courtesy / Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Before starting her company, she worked as Director of the First Year Experience Program at the University of Vermont. A mother of two daughters, Paris Meyer is originally from Brockton, Massachusetts.

A new Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

