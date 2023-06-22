2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings

Ferene Paris Meyer: Drinking from the well of joy

By Myra Flynn,
James Stewart
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Ferene Paris Meyer

Ferene Paris Meyer, is a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Homegoings host, Myra Flynn likens Ferene to water because she is soft and gentle in her storytelling but also powerful and commands respect.

“I'm from Haiti 1804, [the] first Black republic to free ourselves. [My ancestors] are like, ‘We've worked way too hard for you to stay quiet. You have to be beautiful, sun-kissed people. You have to melanin up.’  And when we can do that, that well of joy is just rivers upon rivers. I just want to drink from it.” 

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists of color.

The show premiered as a limited series in 2021 as part of Vermont Public’s podcast Brave Little State. (Now, Homegoings is its own show!)

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Before starting her company, she worked as Director of the First Year Experience Program at the University of Vermont. A mother of two daughters, Paris Meyer is originally from Brockton, Massachusetts.

A new Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
