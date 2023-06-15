Senayit Tomlinson: Defying genre and restoring community
Senayit Tomlinson is a singer/songwriter who produces music that is infectious, groove-based, alternative, free-form rock and soul with soaring vocals and melodic hooks. She both lives and creates her music on a property that spans across the Connecticut River, from Bradford, Vermont to Orford, New Hampshire. Senayit is featured in our first episode of Homegoings: A Live Performance.
Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists of color.
The show premiered as a limited series in 2021 as part of Vermont Public’s podcast Brave Little State. (Now, Homegoings is its own show!)
After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we get to share these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.
