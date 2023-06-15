Senayit Tomlinson: Defying genre and restoring community

Senayit Tomlinson is a singer/songwriter who produces music that is infectious, groove-based, alternative, free-form rock and soul with soaring vocals and melodic hooks. She both lives and creates her music on a property that spans across the Connecticut River, from Bradford, Vermont to Orford, New Hampshire. Senayit is featured in our first episode of Homegoings: A Live Performance.

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists of color.

The show premiered as a limited series in 2021 as part of Vermont Public’s podcast Brave Little State . (Now, Homegoings is its own show!)

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we get to share these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

PHOTO: Jack Rowell, Courtesy / GRAPHIC: Elodie Reed, VPR

A new Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

