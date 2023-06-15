2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings

Senayit Tomlinson: Defying genre and restoring community

By Myra Flynn,
James Stewart
Published June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Senayit Tomlinson

Senayit Tomlinson is a singer/songwriter who produces music that is infectious, groove-based, alternative, free-form rock and soul with soaring vocals and melodic hooks. She both lives and creates her music on a property that spans across the Connecticut River, from Bradford, Vermont to Orford, New Hampshire. Senayit is featured in our first episode of Homegoings: A Live Performance.

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists of color.

The show premiered as a limited series in 2021 as part of Vermont Public’s podcast Brave Little State. (Now, Homegoings is its own show!)

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we get to share these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

A black and white image of a person in a long robe against a bright yellow background with a flower crown and red triangles shaped like a cape.
PHOTO: Jack Rowell, Courtesy
/
GRAPHIC: Elodie Reed, VPR

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events, and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

A new Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn
James Stewart
James Stewart is Vermont Public Classical's afternoon host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between.
See stories by James Stewart