Hartford police arrest suspect after Black Lives Matter mural defaced with swastika

Hartford police have arrested a man suspected of defacing a Black Lives Matter mural with a swastika and white supremacy message.

Officials announced Wednesday night they arrested 36-year-old Scott Franklin. He’s been charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree criminal mischief.

Mayor Luke Bronin said he’s grateful to the police for their efforts.

"The Hartford Police Department did tremendous work to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this hate crime so quickly,” Bronin said in a statement. “There's no place for that kind of hate in Hartford, and the person responsible needs to be held accountable. I'm proud to be part of a community that is united, beautifully diverse, and more committed than ever to the idea that we're stronger together."

The defacement happened over the weekend and news quickly spread. Artists spent Sunday working to repaint the mural, which was created in the summer of 2020.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he was “beyond disgusted” by the incident.

Various groups in the Hartford region quickly condemned the vandalism.

On Tuesday, the repainted mural was unveiled.