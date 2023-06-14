Vermont Public Classical Offers Special Juneteenth Programming

This weekend, Vermont Public Classical offers two special programs in honor of Juneteenth.

On Saturday, June 17, right after the Saturday Matinee (approximate air time 3:15 p.m.) we’ll bring you Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem, from its live world premiere last year. An exploration of the war on racism, Geter's powerful work blends elements of the traditional requiem mass and African American spirituals. It incorporates texts from poets and activists, as well as Eric Garner's final words, "I can't breathe." Commissioned by Portland’s Resonance Ensemble, and conducted by William Eddins, this performance from May 7, 2022 features a quartet of renowned African American opera singers. Join hosts Terrence McKnight (WQXR) and Suzanne Nance (All Classical Portland) for Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem, Saturday right after the opera.

For more information, visit the All Classical Portland and Resonance Ensemble pages.

Sunday, June 18 at noon, we present Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration, hosted by Jeffrey Yelverton. A musical soundscape featuring Black composers, this program honors the memory of enslaved people, the tragedy of their condition, and the tragedy of racism today. It will also celebrate the lives and accomplishments of Black people in our country with the hope of greater freedom and a more united future. Listen Sunday at 12 p.m. on Vermont Public Classical.

