© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural defaced with swastika, white supremacy message

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eric Aasen,
Mark Mirko
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
Updated June 11, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT
Artist LaToya Delaire woks on a painting of a heart she painted on top of a swastika found this morning on the Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street in Hartford, June 11, 2023. “When I got here and saw exactly where it was,” said Delaire, “I just started painting over it ‘cause I knew exactly what was going in that spot and that was a heart.” Organizer Sacha Kelly added, “We’re flipping it to the positive.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Artist LaToya Delaire works on a painting of a heart she painted on top of a swastika found Sunday morning on the Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street in Hartford, June 11, 2023. “When I got here and saw exactly where it was, I just started painting over it ‘cause I knew exactly what was going in that spot and that was a heart,” Delaire said. Organizer Sacha Kelly said: “We’re flipping it to the positive.”

The Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street in Hartford was defaced Saturday night with a swastika and a coded message of white supremacy, Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Artists spent Sunday working to repaint the mural, which was created in the summer of 2020.

Racist graffiti appeared on a letter of Hartford's Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity street Sunday morning, June 11, 2023.
Provided
/
Sacha Kelly
Racist graffiti appeared on a letter of Hartford's Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity street Sunday morning, June 11, 2023.

Hartford police are investigating, officials said.

"Whoever scrawled this swastika and message of white supremacy is a miserable, small, hate-filled person who wants us divided and afraid,” Bronin said in a statement. “But our Hartford community is united, diverse, loving, and strong. We're angry about this vile act of hate, but we're not weakened by it.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said he was “beyond disgusted” by the incident.

“These do not represent Connecticut values, and all of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any messages advocating hate and white supremacy,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will not be threatened by the messages of anonymous people who attempt to divide us and instill fear.”

Artists work on
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Artists work on refreshing the Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street in Hartford Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023. After Trinity Street was repaved, the mural needed repainting. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, it was defaced with a swastika.

Artist LaToya Delaire was among those working to repaint the mural Sunday. She repainted a heart.

“When I got here and saw exactly where it was, I just started painting over it ‘cause I knew exactly what was going in that spot and that was a heart," Delaire said.

Organizer Sacha Kelly said: “We’re flipping it to the positive.”

Several groups are condemning the weekend incident. On Sunday night, a statement was issued by leaders of several groups, including the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, Hispanic Federation-Connecticut, The Prosperity Foundation, Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford and Mandell JCC.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder to condemn the hateful vandalism that occurred at Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural this weekend," the statement said. "The communal work of art represents the power of love, tolerance, and strength in the face of adversity. This cowardly act of white supremacy and hate, under the cover of darkness, is an affront to all people who value democracy, inclusion, and social justice. We are united in our commitment to ensure that diverse voices are heard and valued in Hartford and throughout the Greater Hartford region.”

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Eric Aasen
Eric Aasen is executive editor at Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS service. He leads the local newsroom, including editors, reporters, producers and newscasters, and oversees all local news, including radio, digital and television platforms. Eric joined Connecticut Public in 2022 from KERA, the NPR/PBS member station in Dallas-Fort Worth.
See stories by Eric Aasen
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now resides in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens. His email address is mmirko@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Mark Mirko