Jun. 15 - Vermont Public's First Birthday Party

Vermont Public’s First Birthday Party

Thursday, June 15 | 4-7 p.m.

365 Troy Ave. in Colchester | Fort Ethan Allen

All are welcome to join us to help celebrate the first year of VPR and Vermont PBS joining forces as Vermont Public.

We’ll open our doors to the community for tours and stories about the fascinating history of our Fort Ethan Allen studios.

There will be kids’ activities and free cake and popcorn. Food for sale will be available from Maudite Poutine, Lake Champlain Chocolates Ice Cream Truck and Green Empire Brewing. Bring a blanket or chairs and have a picnic on our lawn.

We’ll also have some cool vintage VPR and Vermont PBS merch for sale.

Don’t forget to bring your smile for the old school photo booth from PhotoBooth Planet.

Please CLICK HERE to RSVP so we know how much cake to bake!

Additional details:

We’ve opened the vaults for a limited time! In Stetson Studio One, check out the vintage VPR and Vermont PBS merchandise sale. From t-shirts to tote bags, stationery to mugs, and so much more, we have lots of fun logo items from our past. Some free items will be available as well!

Food available for sale:

Cups and cones from Lake Champlain Chocolates Ice Cream Truck

Samples and Pints from Green Empire Brewing

Dinner from Maudite Poutine



Poutine (veggie gravy available)

Specialty Poutine

Hand cut fries

Smashburger w/ fries or poutine

Hot dog w/ fries or poutine (veggie dogs available)

VT Maple lemonade

You are invited to bring chairs and blankets to have a picnic on our lawn.

Free studio tours every 30 minutes – meet in front of the doors near the front lawn

4:30 | 5:00 | 5:30 | 6:00 | 6:30

Parking – Handicap parking available in the east lot (main entrance). Limited parking in our west lot (staff lot). Parking is also available on the street on our side of Troy Ave. Look for parking attendants if you have questions. We are within walking distance of the #2 GMAT bus stop on Ethan Allen Ave.

