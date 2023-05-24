Jun. 4 | Vermont Public Day at the Vermont Lake Monsters

Come early to the Lake Monsters game on Sunday, June 4th and stop by the Vermont Public tent. We'll have giveaways, kids' activities and folks can meet Melody Bodette from Buy Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. Plus, between the 4th and 5th innings kids in the stands will have a chance to catch a Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood stuffed animal.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the game begins at 5:05 p.m.

Hope to see you there!

Click here for more information on the Vermont Lake Monsters.