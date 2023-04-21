© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont lawmakers consider banning no-rehire clauses in discrimination settlements

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT
The white Statehouse with a golden dome
Angela Evancie
/
VPR File
A bill that would change the rules of discrimination claim settlements is moving through the Legislature.

When an employer settles a discrimination claim filed by a worker, the agreement often requires the employee to forfeit their right to work for the company again.

Critics of the practice say it unfairly punishes workers for asserting their rights under Vermont law.

And Xusana Davis, director of racial equity for the state of Vermont, is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would prohibit no-rehire clauses in discrimination settlements.

“What we’re effectively saying is we could be chopping off your career at the knees, if you’re just starting out," Davis said. "And that could have devastating long-range impacts.”

The legislation has already passed the Senate and is now under review by the House. The bill would also allow Vermont workers to sue their employers for race-based wage discrimination.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld