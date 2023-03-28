Jun. 20 | Brit Tea

Brit Tea

Tuesday, June 20th

Essex Resort and Spa

70 Essex Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452

Our Brit Teas are back! If you’ve been in past years, we hope you will join us again. If you haven’t read on to learn more.

On June 20th, don your Sunday best and join Vermont Public and other fans of British comedies and dramas at the Essex Resort for a delightful cup of tea!

The afternoon includes a presentation by St. Michael's College History Professor Jennifer J. Purcell on “The Women of British Sitcoms 1925-2000.” We’ll also be joined by our Director of TV programming, Michele Winters, who will share previews of upcoming British programs and ask for your feedback! You will also be treated to a proper cup of English tea, delicious finger sandwiches and snacks.

Tickets are available by making a donation to Vermont Public. Click here to learn more.