Apr. 13 - 16 | Made Here Film Festival

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
Outline of New England states and Quebec over a blue background. Hand holding small video camera. Text: VTIFF Presents Made Here Film Festival 2023 in partnership with Vermont Public.
Made Here Film Festival
/
VTIFF

Made Here Film Festival
April 13 – 16, 2023
Burlington Beer Company
180 Flynn Ave. | Burlington, VT

The annual Made Here Film Festival, is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by filmmakers of New England and Québec. In partnership with The Vermont International Film Festival.

The Made Here Film Festival is free to the public, but donations are encouraged, and a portion of your donations will be shared with the filmmakers.

30 filmmakers will be in-person at the festival and participating in Q+As following the film screenings. Enjoy a beer or some food from Burlington Beer Company while you watch and stick around to meet the filmmakers!

Click here for the full schedule and to reserve seats for screenings.

Schedule Overview:

THURSDAY
3:00pm: Jack London's Martin Eden (feature film)
6:00pm: Douglas-Lanahan Award Announcement
7:15pm: Whitman Brook (documentary)

FRIDAY
12:30pm: Rivers and Lakes (shorts films)
2:15pm: Roland and Mary (documentary)
3:45pm: The Bells Are Ringing (shorts films)
5:30pm: City Life (short films)
7:15pm: How to Get Your Parents to Divorce (feature film)

SATURDAY
12:30pm: Lost and Found (short films)
2:00pm: Very Nice Day (feature film)
3:30pm: Family Connections (short films)
5:00pm: Filmmakers Panel Discussion
6:00pm: Vermont Production Collective Filmmaker Reception
7:15pm: Artists at Work (short films)

SUNDAY
12:30pm: 305 Bellechasse (documentary)
2:45pm: Earthlings (short films)
5:00pm: Perseverance (short films)
7:00pm: Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age (documentary)

VIRTUAL SCREENINGS:
All films will be available to watch starting Monday, April 17th for one week only. Click here for more info.

Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
See stories by Amy Zielinski
