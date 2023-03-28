Apr. 13 - 16 | Made Here Film Festival

Made Here Film Festival

April 13 – 16, 2023

Burlington Beer Company

180 Flynn Ave. | Burlington, VT

The annual Made Here Film Festival, is New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by filmmakers of New England and Québec. In partnership with The Vermont International Film Festival.

The Made Here Film Festival is free to the public, but donations are encouraged, and a portion of your donations will be shared with the filmmakers.

30 filmmakers will be in-person at the festival and participating in Q+As following the film screenings. Enjoy a beer or some food from Burlington Beer Company while you watch and stick around to meet the filmmakers!

Click here for the full schedule and to reserve seats for screenings.

Schedule Overview:

THURSDAY

3:00pm: Jack London's Martin Eden (feature film)

6:00pm: Douglas-Lanahan Award Announcement

7:15pm: Whitman Brook (documentary)

FRIDAY

12:30pm: Rivers and Lakes (shorts films)

2:15pm: Roland and Mary (documentary)

3:45pm: The Bells Are Ringing (shorts films)

5:30pm: City Life (short films)

7:15pm: How to Get Your Parents to Divorce (feature film)

SATURDAY

12:30pm: Lost and Found (short films)

2:00pm: Very Nice Day (feature film)

3:30pm: Family Connections (short films)

5:00pm: Filmmakers Panel Discussion

6:00pm: Vermont Production Collective Filmmaker Reception

7:15pm: Artists at Work (short films)

SUNDAY

12:30pm: 305 Bellechasse (documentary)

2:45pm: Earthlings (short films)

5:00pm: Perseverance (short films)

7:00pm: Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age (documentary)