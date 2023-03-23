Testing for HIV can be costly and time-consuming. A new device in development seeks to change that

UConn researchers are optimistic that a portable, low-cost, HIV testing device they’re developing could help with early detection of the virus in remote and underserved regions.

The device would allow health care workers to take blood samples in the field and test them in real time for viral loads of HIV, which if left untreated, can lead to AIDS.

“In this case we can directly use a glucose meter to quantify the HIV virus from the patients’ blood samples,” said Changchun Liu, lead researcher and associate professor of biomedical engineering at UConn.

Currently, self tests in the market primarily test for HIV antibodies, while the UConn kit measures the viral load. That’s a key difference, researchers say, that could lead to earlier detection and help health care workers determine if a particular treatment is effective or not.

The portable device also can deliver on-the-spot results, cutting out the time and hassle of sending blood samples to a lab.

“Current HIV virus testing involves a centralized laboratory system,” said Dr. David Banach, associate professor of medicine at UConn, and head of infection prevention. “This type of technology has the potential for point-of-care testing, which, for HIV virus, is very novel.”

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public A simple personal glucose meter and the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, (CRISPR) powered biosensor for point of care testing of the HIV virus in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the UConn Health Center in Farmington, Connecticut March 23, 2023.

Research shows that HIV self-testing is a safe and effective way to test among remote and underserved populations who may otherwise lack access to laboratory tests.

Banach said the next step is to determine how to provide access to viral monitoring and virus testing in remote and underserved communities.

Liu was awarded a grant of $1.4 million in 2020 from the National Institutes of Health to develop the device, which he hopes to bring to market in the coming years.

The research is a collaboration between UConn’s schools of Biomedical Engineering and its School of Medicine.