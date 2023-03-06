Champions! UConn defeats Villanova to win Big East tournament

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team took home the 2023 Big East championship title after defeating Villanova University, 67-56. Monday’s victory marked UConn’s third straight conference title since returning to the Big East.

By the end of the first half, UConn went on a 13-2 run. Heading into the second half, the Huskies were leading 34-24.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles around UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) during the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)

UConn finished the game scoring 38 points in the paint and making 49% of their field goals.

Aaliyah Edwards, named the Big East’s Most Improved Player, continued her tournament dominance. She had 12 points in the first half, making baskets in the paint and from down the court. She was awarded Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn and Villanova on the court during the singing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

UConn proved their dominance from the start of the title game, with the offense on the attack. During the post-game press conference Dorka Juhasz spoke about the defensive energy of the team and how they had to “switch their mindset to be more physical.”

Lou Lopez Sénéchal played hard during her first conference with the team as she had seven points in the first seven minutes, and was among the team's leading scorers, totaling 14 points.

“Right from the beginning we had a great chemistry. It was really special,” Sénéchal said about her experience playing in the title game.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public The UConn Huskies get pumped up prior to the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Azzi Fudd continued to prove her comeback following a knee injury in January, dominating with 11 points, the most she’s had the entire conference.

Juhasz reflected on Fudd’s performance.

“She came out really strong in the second half. It was great to see her smile after the second three-pointer,” Juhasz said.

The Huskies will move on to the March Madness NCAA tournament later this month to compete for the national title.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Villanova Wildcats head coach Denise Dillon coaches her team during a time out in the first half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds, UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) fights for the ball with Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist (20) and Villanova Wildcats forward Christina Dalce (10) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Finishing with 14 points and four rebounds, UConn Huskies forward Lou Lopez Senechal (11) defends against Villanova Wildcats guard Bella Runyan (32) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) goes up for a shot against UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Villanova Wildcats forward Christina Dalce (10) loses the ball under pressure from UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35), who finished with 11 points and two steals, defends Villanova Wildcats guard Kaitlyn Orihel (4) during the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist (20) tries to move past UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Villanova Wildcats forward Christina Dalce (10) tried to get off a shot but is stopped by UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) defends against Villanova Wildcats guard Bella Runyan (32) during the second half of theWomen's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) gets stopped by UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) and guard Nika Muhl (10) during the first half of the Women's Big East Tournament title game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) leads the team up the court at the close of the first half during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) gets hit by Villanova Wildcats forward Christina Dalce (10) during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma and Assistant Coach Chris Daily during the second half of the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. UConn would go on to win 67-56.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) drives to the basket and scores after a fast break against Villanova Wildcats guard Bella Runyan (32) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) smiles as she backs up the court after scoring her second three pointer during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Villanova Wildcats and UConn Huskies on March 6, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) is named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament and is celebrated by her teammates (L-R) UConn Huskies forward Lou Lopez Senechal (11), UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) after winning the Women's Big East Tournament title game over Villanova Wildcats on March 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.