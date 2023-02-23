Mar. 11 | Jr Iron Chef VT

Saturday, March 11

Champlain Valley Exposition - Blue Pavilion

105 Pearl Street | Essex Junction, VT 05452

Event Schedule:

Morning heat: 9:30–11:00 AM; awards 12:00–12:30PM

Afternoon heat: 1:00–2:30 PM; awards 3:00–3:30PM

Vermont Public is proud to sponsor the 15th year of Jr Iron Chef VT! Find us in the activity room for a fun and tasty STEM activity for all ages and an exciting giveaway.

Jr Iron Chef VT is a career exploration program and competition that teaches communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills by empowering Vermont youth to create locally sourced meals that promote Vermont’s Farm to School efforts.

Click here to learn more about Jr Iron Chef VT and plan your visit.