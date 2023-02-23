© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

School closures and delays for Vermont and New Hampshire >>>

Mar. 11 | Jr Iron Chef VT

Vermont Public | By Amy Zielinski
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST
Text: Jr Iron Chef VT. Colorful hands and spoons over a black and white background.
Jr Iron Chef VT
/
Vermont Afterschool

Saturday, March 11
Champlain Valley Exposition - Blue Pavilion
105 Pearl Street | Essex Junction, VT 05452

Event Schedule:
Morning heat: 9:30–11:00 AM; awards 12:00–12:30PM
Afternoon heat: 1:00–2:30 PM; awards 3:00–3:30PM

Vermont Public is proud to sponsor the 15th year of Jr Iron Chef VT! Find us in the activity room for a fun and tasty STEM activity for all ages and an exciting giveaway.

Jr Iron Chef VT is a career exploration program and competition that teaches communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills by empowering Vermont youth to create locally sourced meals that promote Vermont’s Farm to School efforts.

Click here to learn more about Jr Iron Chef VT and plan your visit.

Tags
Events
Amy Zielinski
See stories by Amy Zielinski