Special Programming

For Ukraine: Live from the Metropolitan Opera

Published February 22, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST
MET_OPERA_House_1265.jpg
Photo credit: Jonathan Tichler
/
The Metropolitan Opera House, exterior at night. Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera

On Friday, February 24, The Metropolitan Opera presents For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope, a special concert and live radio broadcast being heard throughout the United States and internationally. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Mozart’s Requiem, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, and Silvestrov’s “Prayer for Ukraine” in a performance given for the people of Ukraine, and remembering the war’s innocent victims, on the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Maestro Nézet-Séguin will lead the Met Orchestra and Chorus, joined in the Requiem by soloists Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, and Vladislav Buialskyi.

For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope can be heard live at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 24.

