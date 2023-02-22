For Ukraine: Live from the Metropolitan Opera

On Friday, February 24, The Metropolitan Opera presents For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope, a special concert and live radio broadcast being heard throughout the United States and internationally. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Mozart’s Requiem, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, and Silvestrov’s “Prayer for Ukraine” in a performance given for the people of Ukraine, and remembering the war’s innocent victims, on the one-year anniversary of the invasion. Maestro Nézet-Séguin will lead the Met Orchestra and Chorus, joined in the Requiem by soloists Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, and Vladislav Buialskyi.

For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope can be heard live at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, February 24.