Mar 25 | Vermont Public Day at Echo

Meet Curious George and visit the Let’s Get Curious Exhibit

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free with paid admission to Echo

Click here for tickets

Bring the family to Echo for the Let’s Get Curious Exhibit and stay for Vermont Public day! We’ll have fun Curious George themed crafts, a read along with Curious George, an opportunity to take photos with Curious George and a chance to win a Curious George prize pack!

Read along and photos with Curious George

10:30-11:30 a.m.

12:30-1:30 p.m.

2-2:30 p.m.

3-4 p.m.

The Let’s Get Curious exhibit leads young visitors on a fun, meaningful interactive math, science, and engineering-based adventure while emphasizing the central role that parents and caregivers play. Visitors can operate wheels to help George climb a building, use science skills to putt a hole of mini golf, climb the rocket from George’s space adventure, and more!