Mar 25 | Vermont Public Day at Echo

Vermont Public
Published February 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
Curious George holding a red, yellow and blue balloon over a blue sky with white clouds. Text: Meet Curious George! Vermont Public Day at Echo. Curious George. Let's Get Curious. Saturday, March 25. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curious George and related characters, created by Margret and H. A. Rey, are copyrighted and trademarked by Houghton Mifflin Company and used under license. Licensed by Universal Studios Licensing LLLP. All rights reserved. Vermont Public and Echo, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain logos.
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Meet Curious George and visit the Let’s Get Curious Exhibit
Saturday, March 25
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Free with paid admission to Echo
Click here for tickets

Bring the family to Echo for the Let’s Get Curious Exhibit and stay for Vermont Public day! We’ll have fun Curious George themed crafts, a read along with Curious George, an opportunity to take photos with Curious George and a chance to win a Curious George prize pack!

Read along and photos with Curious George
10:30-11:30 a.m.
12:30-1:30 p.m.
2-2:30 p.m.
3-4 p.m.

The Let’s Get Curious exhibit leads young visitors on a fun, meaningful interactive math, science, and engineering-based adventure while emphasizing the central role that parents and caregivers play. Visitors can operate wheels to help George climb a building, use science skills to putt a hole of mini golf, climb the rocket from George’s space adventure, and more!

