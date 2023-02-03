Vermont Public 2022 Murrow Awards Submission — Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Homegoings is a series from Brave Little State that features meaningful conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont — about Black grief, resilience and art. Included in this entry is original audio from a conversation with three Vermont teens on power, history and hope, and a video excerpt from the series, with Burlington-based storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer, who unpacks the joy and heartbreak she’s experienced throughout her 10-plus years living in Vermont.

Photo: Kingdom County Production / Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public Naomi Fitzpatrick, Faith Awotho and Don Kiputa speak to Brave Little State about being young and Black in Vermont in 2022, and answer listener questions.