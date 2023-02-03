© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Public 2022 Murrow Awards Submission — Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
A graphic showing the text Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State. The background is a deep purple, the writing is in white, and there's a yellow crown over the "M" in Homegoings. The text is surrounded by a circle of flowers with colorful dots and outlines.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public

Homegoings is a series from Brave Little State that features meaningful conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont — about Black grief, resilience and art. Included in this entry is original audio from a conversation with three Vermont teens on power, history and hope, and a video excerpt from the series, with Burlington-based storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer, who unpacks the joy and heartbreak she’s experienced throughout her 10-plus years living in Vermont.

A graphic with a black background, and a maroon objected shaped like Africa over that, then black and white images of three young people, with digitally drawn wings coming from their backs. All the young people are wearing flowers and crowns.
Photo: Kingdom County Production
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public
Naomi Fitzpatrick, Faith Awotho and Don Kiputa speak to Brave Little State about being young and Black in Vermont in 2022, and answer listener questions.
A graphic with a pink background and transparent white lilies, with a black-and-white image of a smiling woman holding a microphone and holding another person's hand. Overlayed are blue hand-drawn heart outlines, a crown on the woman's head, and a cape made of black, yellow and red hearts, which hangs down the woman's back.
Photo: Ferene Paris Meyer, Courtesy
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed, Vermont Public
Ferene Paris Meyer is a Haitian-American storyteller based in Burlington and the Founding CEO of All Heart Inspirations. Before starting her company, she worked as Director of the First Year Experience Program at the University of Vermont. A mother of two daughters, Paris Meyer is originally from Brockton, Massachusetts.

