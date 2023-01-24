Food-to-fertilizer among Connecticut Gov.’s plans for waste management overhaul

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday he will add an overhaul of the state’s waste management system to his legislative package he will be proposing in February. His proposals would tackle the 40% of Connecticut’s waste that is shipped to other states, as well as food waste and recycling.

Lamont made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday, alongside other officials involved in drafting the legislation. The conference took place outside a Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) trash incineration plant that shut down last year when it became more cost-effective to send trash to other states.

“In their day, they served their purpose,” Lamont said of the incinerators. “But this is no longer their day. It’s our job to figure out, in a responsible way, what comes next. We’re thinking right now about what the next forty, fifty years is going to be like.”

This closing of the incinerator prompted many municipalities to shift their business to private-sector waste management companies. Lamont’s proposal would create a “self-sufficient” system for dealing with waste within Connecticut’s borders, with affordable prices set and subsidized by the state government, by the end of the decade.

“[This] would provide for more predictable costs for businesses and residents, as well as opportunities to increase the sustainability of how we manage our materials,” said Katie Dykes, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) commissioner.

Dykes said the plan is projected to reduce overall waste by 40%.

That’s because it would focus in part on recycling food waste -- which makes up 22% of Connecticut’s trash -- into fertilizer and fuel. Some municipalities have already been working on this .

“We think the big missing piece here is supporting municipalities to put in place and cover the start-up costs of getting affordable and convenient collection programs,” Dykes said.

The plan would fund these programs by increasing waste collection fees, with additional fees for waste being sent to landfills or out-of-state. Some of these funds would be given back to municipalities to fund more sustainable waste collection programs.

“That really is part of what MIRA stands for,” Dykes said. “Forty years of working together to solve these challenging waste issues, collectively.”

The proposal would also place more of the responsibility for wasteful packaging on manufacturers by shifting incentives and penalties -- especially with regard to plastics -- onto businesses instead of consumers. Dykes said the $50 million estimated revenue from this part of the plan, along with the reduction in waste, would offset any cost to the taxpayer in the long run.

“Benchmarking against mature programs elsewhere, we feel confident that any consumer cost impact would be de minimus [negligible],” Dykes said.