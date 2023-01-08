Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.

Kristin Souza, a cannabis advocate and owner of Sugar Leaf Boutique in Middletown said some retailers are expecting long lines.

“It has happened in other states almost every time,” Souza said, referring to the first day of recreational marijuana sales. “There were people that were excited about it, and they were sleeping outside to get in.”

The state Department of Consumer Protection said initial recreational sales will be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction. Those transaction limits will be reviewed over time, but are in place to ensure adequate supply for both adult-use consumers and medical marijuana patients who will be allowed to purchase up to five ounces per month.

Even though there are transaction limits, state officials said dispensaries will not track each sale.

“So a customer could potentially go to one dispensary, get their quarter ounce and then go to another dispensary,” Souza said.

Medical marijuana dispensaries in New Haven, Branford, Torrington, Newington, Stamford, Willimantic, Danbury, Montville and Meriden successfully completed the necessary steps to convert to a “hybrid license” and therefore will be allowed on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. to sell cannabis products to all adults — not just people with medical marijuana cards.

They have also met local zone requirements. Roughly 50 of the state's 169 cities and towns have so far issued a prohibition or moratorium on cannabis establishments.

Connecticut Public Radio All Things Considered host John Henry Smith spoke with Souza in December. Listen to their entire interview above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.