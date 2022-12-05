Conor McGlynn took his shot with Hartford Athletic. And you can, too.

Conor McGlynn didn’t know how his soccer career would continue after finishing his senior season at Siena College in 2019.

“I was still taking classes and in school because you never know what’s going to happen,” McGlynn said in a recent zoom interview.

Then, he showed up at Hartford Athletic open tryouts, an annual event hosted by the United Soccer League team happening this December in East Windsor.

He made the team.

“I’m lucky enough to say that my story is kind of just an example for others – someone who kind’ve really didn’t believe in themselves and their abilities but just [was] given an opportunity and then, just tried to run with it,” McGlynn said.

McGlynn, who once had an uncertain future in soccer, is one of three players already on Athletic’s roster for 2023.

Players ages 16 and older looking to follow in McGlynn’s footsteps can shoot their shot at open tryouts at Sports World in East Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13.

It costs $185 per person.