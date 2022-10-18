© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Wondering who's on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election? Which proposed state constitutional amendment does what? Check out our voter guide >>>

Brave Little State

What listener question should 'Brave Little State' answer next?

Vermont Public Radio | By Josh Crane
Published October 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
A sign outside Trail Break restaurant in White River Junction, left, a digital rendering of the Green Mountain Boys flag and the now-empty Windsor prison.

Finalists include questions about restaurant staffing shortages, the Green Mountain Boys flag, and incarcerated Vermonters serving time out-of-state.

Want to have a say in the question that Brave Little State explores in an upcoming episode? Now is your chance to vote!

Voting will be open until Wednesday, Oct. 26. We welcome friendly competition, so feel free to spread the word in your networks and on social media to build support for your favorite question!

We'll feature the winning question in an episode in early December.

About the show

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's people-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.

Recently we've answered your questions about downtown revitalization, slavery, and Indigenous stories.

To submit your own questions and access our full episode archive, head to bravelittlestate.org.

Josh Crane
Josh Crane is part of Vermont Public's Engagement Journalism team. He's a reporter and producer for Brave Little State, a podcast about Vermont, our region, and its people, based on questions that have been asked and voted on by our audience.
