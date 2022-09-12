Sept. 29 | 'Listen Up' screening & discussion

Join Vermont Public, Kingdom County Productions, Winooski Partnership for Prevention and Community College of Vermont, Winooski for a live AND virtual presentation of Listen Up, a film directed by Bess O’Brien, followed by an open discussion of the film with cast members. Thursday, September 29 at CCV’s Room 108, Winooski campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and film starts at 7 p.m.

Or join us virtually at 7 p.m. on YouTube at this link-https://youtu.be/ENC9yRIIju8

Listen Up is an original musical inspired, created, and performed by Vermont teens. The show goes to the heart of current youth issues, including mental health, resilience, racial justice, sexual identity, friendship, love, family, community, social justice and current issues that young people are grappling with including covid, climate change and the future of Vermont for young people.

Please register here to reserve your seat at the in-person screening at CCV, Winooski.

