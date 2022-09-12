© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations


LIVE SOON: Garden tour and Q&A with 'All Things Gardening' LIVE on YouTube. Watch the event stream here at 6pm!

About Us

Sept. 29 | 'Listen Up' screening & discussion

By Ty Robertson
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
listen-up-event-laura-nakasaka-20220912
Laura Nakasaka for Vermont Public
/

Join Vermont Public, Kingdom County Productions, Winooski Partnership for Prevention and Community College of Vermont, Winooski for a live AND virtual presentation of Listen Up, a film directed by Bess O’Brien, followed by an open discussion of the film with cast members. Thursday, September 29 at CCV’s Room 108, Winooski campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and film starts at 7 p.m.

Or join us virtually at 7 p.m. on YouTube at this link-https://youtu.be/ENC9yRIIju8

Listen Up is an original musical inspired, created, and performed by Vermont teens. The show goes to the heart of current youth issues, including mental health, resilience, racial justice, sexual identity, friendship, love, family, community, social justice and current issues that young people are grappling with including covid, climate change and the future of Vermont for young people.

Please register here to reserve your seat at the in-person screening at CCV, Winooski.

Tags

About Us AnnouncementsEvents
Ty Robertson
Ty began her career at VPR in 1996 as a volunteer working as Robert Resnik's production assistant on All the Traditions and helping out behind the scenes at membership drives. She joined the staff in 1997 and has been producing engagement and donor events for VPR ever since.
See stories by Ty Robertson