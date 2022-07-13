The Sound of 13 Returns to Vermont Public Classical

In the second season of "The Sound of 13" creator and host, Garrett McQueen returns to the conversation of our society's racial injustice, using the medium of classical music and the 13th amendment as a compass.

This series will run at noon on Sundays for 13 weeks, beginning July 17, 2022.

From the PRX Website:

Garrett McQueen is a professional bassoonist who has performed with symphonies and in venues across the country. He is also an accomplished instructor and has performed in multiple Broadway Musicals and television series. Garrett is a strong advocate for the diversification of classical music and the advancement of Black musicians in the field.

The Sound of 13 is produced by KVNO, Omaha, NE.